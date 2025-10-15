Tarique mourns Mirpur RMG factory tragedy

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed sorrow over the fire at a Mirpur RMG factory and chemical warehouse in the city.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, he said: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic fire at the Mirpur RMG factory and chemical warehouse that claimed at least 16 lives. May Allah grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bless the injured with a swift recovery."

He added, "Heartbreaking incidents like these continue to occur, leaving behind grief and many questions. It is imperative to ensure workplace safety standards to prevent further loss of life due to negligence."

Tarique also called on the authorities to take immediate and decisive action, ensure transparency in the investigation, and hold those responsible accountable.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with all those affected," he said.