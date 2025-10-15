Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tarique mourns Mirpur RMG factory tragedy

He has called on authorities to take immediate, decisive action, ensure transparency in investigation, and hold those responsible accountable

 

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. BSS File photo
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 01:23 PM

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed sorrow over the fire at a Mirpur RMG factory and chemical warehouse in the city.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, he said: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic fire at the Mirpur RMG factory and chemical warehouse that claimed at least 16 lives. May Allah grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bless the injured with a swift recovery."

He added, "Heartbreaking incidents like these continue to occur, leaving behind grief and many questions. It is imperative to ensure workplace safety standards to prevent further loss of life due to negligence."

Tarique also called on the authorities to take immediate and decisive action, ensure transparency in the investigation, and hold those responsible accountable.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and with all those affected," he said.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanRMG FactoryFactory FireMirpur
Read More

16 dead in Mirpur factory inferno, chemical fire remains active

Tarique: Every girl deserves dignity, opportunity, and protection

Rizvi: BNP views signing of 'July Charter' positively

BNP nomination hopefuls frustrated as party delays green signal

BNP streamlines nominations with single-seat, single-family policy

Tarique: Democracy means freedom, not just elections

Latest News

Teachers stage sit-in at Shaheed Minar, plan Shahbagh blockade

Referendums in Bangladesh: A look back as political parties ready to sign July Charter

Bridgerton Season 4 set to premiere in 2026, Benedict’s romance takes center stage

MTV to close all music channels as Paramount restructures global network

July National Charter sent to political parties

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x