CA Yunus returns home from Rome

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus returned home on Wednesday morning, ending his two-day visit to Rome to join the World Food Forum (WFF) at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) headquarters in the Italian capital.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here around 8:20am on Wednesday, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. Earlier, the flight departed from Rome for Dhaka at 7:20pm on Tuesday (Rome Time).

During his visit, the chief adviser presented a keynote speech at the grand opening of the World Food Forum (WFF), the flagship event of the FAO in Rome on Monday.

On the sidelines of the WFF event, Professor Yunus held meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, Prime Minister of Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, FAO Director General Dr Qu Dongyu and Brazilian agronomist and writer José Graziano da Silva.

On his arrival at FAO headquarters, Professor Muhammad Yunus was given a warm reception. FAO Director General Qu Dongyu received him there.

Professor Yunus joined Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and FAO Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu to inaugurate the new office of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty at the FAO headquarters in Rome after attending the WFF event.

Besides, World Food Programme (WFP) Acting Executive Director Carl Skau called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus while Bangladeshi community leaders in Italy also met him at his hotel in Rome.

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) President Alvaro Lario also called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in Rome.