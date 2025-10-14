BNP closes in on candidate picks, alliance talks underway

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nearly completed its preliminary draft of candidates for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections, with a five-member senior leadership team overseeing the process through regional consultations and strategic review.

The team—comprising Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, and Salahuddin Ahmed—has divided responsibilities across the country’s nine divisions.

Tarique Rahman is reviewing candidates for Dhaka and Chittagong, Mirza Fakhrul for Sylhet and Khulna, Nazrul Islam Khan for Rajshahi and Rangpur, Dr Zahid Hossain for Comilla and Barisal, and Salahuddin Ahmed for Mymensingh.

Party insiders confirmed that the draft list is in its final stages, with leaders meeting aspiring candidates and conveying directives from the acting chairman.

While the preliminary list is ready, BNP intends to adopt a phased and consultative approach for final nominations.

Senior leaders have emphasized that only one candidate will be nominated per constituency and have urged aspirants to remain engaged in local government elections.

Tarique Rahman is reportedly maintaining a firm stance against rebel candidacies, underscoring the strategic importance of party unity.

Several candidates who recently met with party leadership said that while multiple names may be considered initially, the final campaign will be coordinated to ensure the selected nominee’s victory.

Promises of future roles—such as mayoral positions, party leadership posts, or government appointments—have been extended to strong contenders not chosen for parliamentary seats.

“This is very normal. BNP is a democratic party. Multiple candidates create enthusiasm and competition,” said Dr Zahid Hossain.

“The candidate deemed most fit and most likely to win will receive the nomination. Others will support them.”

A candidate from Mymensingh noted that strict disciplinary action, including expulsion, could be taken against those who defy the final decision.

The final selection process will be conducted in stages, coordinated by a special cell led by Tarique Rahman and senior leaders.

The draft list will be submitted to the party’s parliamentary board for final approval, with input from allied parties and opposition groups also being considered.

These figures remain subject to final confirmation as talks continue between BNP and its allies.

Discussions are also underway to allocate 18 to 20 seats among BNP’s coalition partners.

According to senior leaders involved in the process, initial negotiations suggest the following tentative allocations: 3 seats for Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), 1 for Gana Sanghati Andolan, 2 for Nagorik Oikya, 1 for the Revolutionary Workers Party, 1 for Bhashani Janshakti Party, 2 for Gana Adhikar Parishad, 1 for the National Democratic Movement (NDM), 2 for Gano Forum, and 5 to 6 seats for the 12-party alliance.

BNP sources said the party’s key strategy is to prevent Jamaat-e-Islami from securing opposition seats.

In this context, BNP aims to strengthen the National Citizens Party (NCP) to help it secure at least four to five parliamentary seats.

The party intends to extend full support to at least three key leaders of this emerging ally to ensure their electoral success.

Two Standing Committee members said that three parties are actively engaged in discussions on the matter.

However, they emphasized that it would be premature to comment, as no final decision has been reached.

Vice-Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu acknowledged that the political landscape remains fluid, with further adjustments likely as the election schedule and participation rules are finalized.

When asked about seat-sharing with alliance partners, Dr Zahid Hossain said: “The process has not yet taken a formal shape. Discussions are ongoing at all levels, and the party remains open to building broader unity.”

Another senior member said that it is too early to finalize seat allocations.

“What matters most is not how many seats a party receives, but which candidates are most likely to win. Key factors—such as the election schedule, its format, and whether it will be participatory—must be clarified before any decisions are made.”

Until then, many aspirants remain uncertain about their constituencies.