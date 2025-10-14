RMG, chemical warehouses catch fire in Mirpur

A fire has broken out in the Rupnagar residential area of Shialbari, Mirpur, Dhaka.

The fire started around 11:30am on Tuesday at two establishments -- Sardar Garments and Cosmic Pharma.

Eight fire service units are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

Rozina Khanam, duty officer at the Fire Service headquarters control room, confirmed the incident, saying that the first two units were dispatched at 11:35am and six additional units were sent later.

She added that firefighting efforts are still ongoing. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

Senior officials are present at the site, monitoring the situation while assisting in controlling the fire.