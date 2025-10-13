Two killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj

Two people, including a farmer, were killed in separate road accidents in Gopalganj.

The incidents occurred in Gobra of Sadar upazila on Monday morning and in South Fukra of Kashiani upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as farmer Nannu Molla and an unidentified woman.

Nannu was the son of Sonamiya Molla of Bedgram in the town.

Police have not yet been able to identify the woman.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incidents.

OC Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman stated that on Monday morning in the Gobra area, farmer Nannu Molla was severely injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road.

Locals rescued him and took him to the 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station said that on Saturday morning, a woman was critically injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in South Phukra of Kashiani upazila.

Locals rescued her and admitted her to the 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital, where she died on Sunday night while receiving treatment.