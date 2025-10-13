Jamaat asks EC to be ready for separate referendum, polls days

Bangladesh Jamaaat-e-Islam on Monday asked the Election Commission to be prepared mentally to arrange the referendum on the July National Charter 2025 on a separate day in November next before the 13th parliamentary election, said its Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

“We’ve told them that the referendum and the national election are on two separate days. You take preparation mentally for conducting these separately,” he told reporters after a meeting between a Jamaat delegation and the Commission in the capital.

A five-member Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, led by Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, met the Election Commission at Nirbachan Bhaban.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, four election commissioners, and the EC Senior Secretary were present in the marathon meeting that lasted for two and a half hours.

Dr Taher said if the referendum and the national election are held in a single day simultaneously, it would undermine the importance of the reform or the July National Charter.

“We’ve asked to hold the referendum in November,” he said, replying to a question.