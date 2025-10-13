Dhaka CMM court magistrate suspended over graft allegations

Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has been suspended after the allegations of corruption against him surfaced.

The matter of the suspension came to light on Monday, though the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification regarding the action on September 29.

According to sources, the Law Ministry, in consultation with the Supreme Court (SC), approved the magistrate’s suspension after a private television channel aired a report regarding his corruption and misuse of power during his tenure as Dhaka CMM.

Later, a case was filed against him under the Bangladesh Supreme Judicial Service Disciplinary Rules for misconduct.

Considering the allegations, the authorities decided to suspend him.