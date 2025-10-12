Jamaat ameer welcomes trial of accused army officers

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has welcomed the decision to bring several army officers accused of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings under judicial scrutiny, calling it a step toward accountability and justice.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday, Dr Rahman commended the army’s cooperation with the legal process and its move to take the accused officers into custody.

“We welcome this initiative by the army,” he wrote, noting that such actions reflect a commitment to upholding the rule of law.

He expressed regret that while the people of Bangladesh take pride in their patriotic armed forces, a few individuals within the institution had violated legal and human rights standards.

“It is unfortunate but true that some officers, influenced by the fascist government, blindly executed its agenda to eliminate political opponents. This led to a climate of fear, marked by abductions and killings—an extremely tragic chapter for the nation,” he wrote.

Dr Rahman emphasized that the actions of a few should not tarnish the reputation of the entire institution.

“Responsibility must lie solely with those directly involved. Justice should be served to the real offenders, and no one should be punished unjustly,” he said.

He added that holding the perpetrators accountable would help heal past wounds and prevent future abuses of power, ultimately serving the long-term interests of the nation.