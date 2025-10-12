Fakhrul: Push for PR system meant to delay election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the people of the country will not accept the proportional representation (PR) voting system, as some parties are pushing for it to delay the election and hinder the restoration of democratic order.

Speaking at a memorial discussion, he also said people want to see the national election held by February 2026, as pledged by the head of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus.

“Some political parties are suddenly campaigning for the PR system, about which the people of Bangladesh have no idea. Although the Reform Commission itself did not bring up this issue, a few political parties are now talking about it and even carrying out movements in its favour,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said the aim behind the demand for PR is clear: to delay the election and to obstruct the process of returning power to the people.

“The people of this country will not accept the PR system. From our party’s side, we have clearly stated this before, and I say again: the people will not accept this system. Nothing that is imposed on them will be accepted by the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

The BNP leader said they are committed to seeing the election take place by February 2026, as promised by Professor Yunus. “The people also want that election and wish to return to a democratic system through it. They want their hopes and aspirations to be fulfilled through democracy.”

The National People’s Party (NPP) organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) in memory of Democratic League general secretary Saifuddin Ahmed Moni, who died on October 12, 2023.

Fakhrul said it has been about 14 months since the formation of the interim government, and people do not expect that Bangladesh can be transformed overnight like Aladdin’s magic lamp. “But what they do want is to see the beginning of the right process — a process through which we will see the rise of a new Bangladesh.”

The BNP leader said any party can win the next national election depending on the people’s will. “But the people will choose that party which has been tested in the past — the one that has been in government, worked for the nation, shown people the light of hope, and led them from darkness to light.”

Fakhrul said the BNP is fully committed to democratic reform and a fair election, though a quarter is running a false campaign to brand the party as anti-reform.

“BNP has always been in favour of reforms. In fact, the party itself was born through reform. Our founder, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, established a multi-party democracy in place of one-party rule,” he said.

The BNP leader said that after a long struggle, the people have now got a chance to rebuild Bangladesh as a true democratic state following the fall of what he called a ‘fascist regime’ that destroyed the country’s democracy, economy, and national spirit.

“We have entrusted Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus with the responsibility of guiding the nation back to democracy. He and his advisory council are working to form a system that will hold a free and fair election acceptable to all,” Fakhrul said.

He said the current interim administration, led by Professor Yunus, has already taken several reform initiatives through various commissions. “Many of the issues being discussed by these reform commissions were actually included in BNP’s 31-point reform proposal announced during the anti-fascist movement.”