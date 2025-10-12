Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over the North Bay, while the southwest monsoon may withdraw from Bangladesh within the next 72 hours

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 11:47 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chittagong and Sylhet divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) this morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.

The Met Office also predicted that the day temperature may rise slightly and the night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, the monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over the North Bay, while the southwest monsoon may withdraw from Bangladesh within the next 72 hours, it added.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 34.2°C in Sayedpur and Sitakunda, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Sunday 22.0°C in Rajshahi.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:35pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:55am on Monday.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
