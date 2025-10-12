Jamaat leader alleges political engineering by advisers

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar has alleged that certain advisers within the current political framework are covertly working to install a specific party in power.

He made the claim while addressing a student–youth rally organized by Jamaat’s Paikgacha Upazila unit in Khulna on Saturday, which the party described as a “historic” gathering.

Outlining Jamaat’s priorities if elected, Parwar said the party’s first commitment would be to reform the national education system to ensure universal access.

The second, he added, would be to launch a nationwide campaign against corruption and build a society free from discrimination.

“To establish justice, the law of the Quran should be introduced in Parliament, and society should be built on its principles,” he said, urging attendees to support Jamaat at the ballot box.

Parwar also drew parallels between past political movements and the current climate, saying, “There was a revolution against fascism before; now there must be a revolution for good governance.”

He claimed that a new unity has emerged among Islamic parties and warned that if this alliance holds, rival political forces could be sidelined.

In a bid to distinguish Jamaat from other parties, Parwar announced that elected representatives from his party would reject state privileges if they come to power.

“We will not accept government plots, cars, houses, or other benefits,” he said, challenging other political parties to make similar pledges.