Sunday, October 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jamaat leader alleges political engineering by advisers

The Jamaat secretary general said that if Jamaat comes to power, its first priority will be to reform the existing education system to ensure education for all

Photo: UNB
Update : 12 Oct 2025, 04:14 PM

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar has alleged that certain advisers within the current political framework are covertly working to install a specific party in power.

He made the claim while addressing a student–youth rally organized by Jamaat’s Paikgacha Upazila unit in Khulna on Saturday, which the party described as a “historic” gathering.

Outlining Jamaat’s priorities if elected, Parwar said the party’s first commitment would be to reform the national education system to ensure universal access.

The second, he added, would be to launch a nationwide campaign against corruption and build a society free from discrimination.

“To establish justice, the law of the Quran should be introduced in Parliament, and society should be built on its principles,” he said, urging attendees to support Jamaat at the ballot box.

Parwar also drew parallels between past political movements and the current climate, saying, “There was a revolution against fascism before; now there must be a revolution for good governance.”

He claimed that a new unity has emerged among Islamic parties and warned that if this alliance holds, rival political forces could be sidelined.

In a bid to distinguish Jamaat from other parties, Parwar announced that elected representatives from his party would reject state privileges if they come to power.

“We will not accept government plots, cars, houses, or other benefits,” he said, challenging other political parties to make similar pledges.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

Jamaat ameer welcomes trial of accused army officers

Jamaat mobilizes nationwide protest for electoral reform

Jamaat demands election based on the July Charter

Swiss ambassador pays courtesy call on Jamaat chief

Jamaat ameer urges national unity, warns against division by religion

Swedish envoy calls on Jamaat Ameer

Latest News

Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

Mortein strikes back with a political party of its own

Bangladesh’s GDP growth slows sharply in Q4’FY25

World number 204 Vacherot beats cousin Rinderknech to win Shanghai Masters

ADB delegation visits Envoy Textiles office

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x