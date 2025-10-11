Army detains 15 officers over crimes against humanity allegations

The Bangladesh Army has taken 15 of its officers into custody on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with incidents of enforced disappearances and killings. Among them, one officer was on post-retirement leave (PRL).

Major General Kabir Ahmed has reportedly been missing since Thursday. The army has taken action against him under military law for being absent without official notice.

Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army, shared the information at a press conference held at Mess-1 in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, regarding cases filed in the International Crimes Tribunal against members of the armed forces.

