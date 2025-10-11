Saturday, October 11, 2025

Army detains 15 officers over crimes against humanity allegations

Among them, one officer was on post-retirement leave

Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army, briefs the media about the custody of 15 army officers accused of crimes against humanity at a press conference at Mess-1 in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 07:05 PM

The Bangladesh Army has taken 15 of its officers into custody on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with incidents of enforced disappearances and killings. Among them, one officer was on post-retirement leave (PRL).

Major General Kabir Ahmed has reportedly been missing since Thursday. The army has taken action against him under military law for being absent without official notice.

Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the adjutant general of the Bangladesh Army, shared the information at a press conference held at Mess-1 in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, regarding cases filed in the International Crimes Tribunal against members of the armed forces.

More to follow...

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
