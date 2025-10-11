Tarique: Every girl deserves dignity, opportunity, and protection

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has reaffirmed his party’s commitment to gender equality, saying that every girl in Bangladesh deserves the same freedom, opportunity, and safety that any parent would wish for their own child.

In a message posted on his verified Facebook page marking the International Day of the Girl Child on Saturday, Tarique wrote: “Let’s celebrate every girl’s right to dream, to learn, to lead, to live in dignity.”

“As a father to a daughter, I know that empowering girls is not just policy—it’s personal,” he said.

“BNP governments have a legacy of changing lives, and they recommit to doing more, if given the opportunity.”

Reflecting on past BNP-led initiatives, Tarique credited president Ziaur Rahman with transforming the garment sector into a source of empowerment for millions of women.

“It became more than an industry; it became hope,” he said, noting that Ziaur Rahman also established the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to institutionalize efforts to improve the lives of girls and women.

He further highlighted Khaleda Zia’s tenure, during which education for girls was declared free up to Grade 10.

“The ‘Food for Education’ and ‘Cash for Education’ programs kept millions of girls in school, shifting family destinies and building stronger communities,” he said.

Tarique also praised the “Female Secondary School Assistance Project” launched under Khaleda Zia, which achieved gender parity in secondary education and helped reduce child marriages.

“It became a global model for girls’ education and empowerment, replicated in other developing countries,” he added.

“These are bold steps that show what’s possible when governance honours the dignity of girls and invests in their future,” Tarique said.

Outlining BNP’s proposed policies for girls and women, he pledged initiatives such as women-led family cards, SME loans and training for female entrepreneurs, expanded academic and vocational opportunities, increased participation of women in governance, and strengthened protections for dignity, freedom, and family welfare.