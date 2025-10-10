Rizwana: Postal system needs digital transformation to meet modern demands

The country's postal system must adapt to technological advancements with responsibility and dedication, said Environment and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwan Hasan.

Adviser Syeda Rizwan Hasan made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the closing session of the occasion of World Post Day programme held at the Postal Directorate’s (Dak Bhaban)conference room in Agargaon, Dhaka.

“Our postal department is not just a service, it is part of our heritage,” said Rizwan.

“To build an equitable and modern Bangladesh, all sectors, including the postal service, must adapt to the changing technological landscape.” She added.

Addressing concerns over potential government expansion at the GPO site, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and ICT, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, clarified that the government has no plans to demolish the GPO building.

Instead, he announced that a postal museum will be established on the site to preserve the collective memory and historical significance of the postal service in Bangladesh.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb further outlined a major upcoming reform, a comprehensive overhaul of Bangladesh’s address management system, which he said is not currently compatible with the demands of a digital economy.

“The existing structure is outdated. We are working on a digitised address management system that will incorporate area codes, street codes and house codes, along with geo-fencing features,” he added.

The initiative draws from the experience of private courier services and is being designed with data protection in mind. To that end, the government is currently reviewing and updating the Postal and Courier Services Act to ensure personal information remains secure, he further added.

Taiyeb also acknowledged limitations in the current mail and parcel tracking system, which can track only 50–60% of items.

He said work is underway to develop a more robust tracking software to ensure near 100% accuracy, besides the postal service is also being integrated more deeply with e-commerce platforms to bridge the urban–rural service gap.

“This will help eliminate the disparity in access to services between urban and rural populations,” he noted.

The programme also featured award ceremonies for winners of children’s art and quiz competitions held to mark the day. Besides outstanding performance of postal employees was also recognised for their service.

The programme was chaired by Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division Abdun Naser Khan, besides Secretary of the ICT Division, Shish Haider Chowdhury, Director General of the Postal Directorate SM Shahab Uddin and senior officials from related ministries and departments were present.

Earlier, World Post Day was observed globally on Thursday each year to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. The theme for this year’s celebration in Bangladesh was “Safe and inclusive communication in the digital age.”