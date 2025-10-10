Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam passes away

Renowned educationist, fiction writer and essayist, Syed Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of the Department of English at the University of Dhaka, has passed away.

He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital at around 5pm on Friday.

Mazharul Islam, chief executive of publishing house Anyaprokash, confirmed the news.

Earlier in the day, Mazharul Islam had shared in a Facebook post that Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam had been placed back on life support on Friday morning following a severe deterioration in his health condition.

“Sir’s condition is critical. The doctors are doing their utmost,” he wrote.

The family has requested well-wishers not to crowd the hospital and instead to keep him in their prayers and wish for his peace.

Professor Manzoorul had been receiving treatment at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka. He was admitted on October 3 following a heart attack. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Subsequently, two stents were placed during surgery.