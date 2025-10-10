Friday, October 10, 2025

BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 03:14 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain at places over eight divisions, including Dhaka, in next 120 hours commencing 9am on Friday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” according met office updates.   

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meanwhile, a trough of low lies over Bihar, West Bengal to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

