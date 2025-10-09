4 dengue patients die, 781 hospitalized in 24hrs

Four more dengue patients have died, and 781 others were hospitalized across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new cases, 130 were admitted in Barisal Division, 82 in Chittagong, 101 in Dhaka, 48 in Khulna, 40 in Mymensingh, 63 in Rajshahi, 32 in Rangpur, and 7 in Sylhet — all outside city corporation areas.

Within city limits, Dhaka North City Corporation recorded the highest number of cases at 162, followed by 116 in Dhaka South. All four deaths reported during this period occurred in these two zones, the DGHS said in a press release.

Meanwhile, 798 dengue patients were discharged after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries this year to 50,209.

So far in 2025, Bangladesh has recorded 52,885 dengue cases, with men accounting for 61.1% and women for 38.9% of infections. The total death toll from dengue this year has now risen to 224.

In comparison, last year saw 1,01,214 cases and 575 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease.