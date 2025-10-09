HRW accuses interim govt of abusing anti-terror law

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, of increasingly using the recently amended Anti-Terrorism Act to detain alleged supporters of the ousted Awami League.

In a statement issued Thursday, HRW urged the United Nations human rights team in Bangladesh to intervene and seek the release of those arbitrarily detained, while calling on authorities to uphold human rights and prosecute only those involved in unlawful political violence.

The interim administration assumed office in August 2024 following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government after three weeks of mass protests that left 1,400 people dead.

On May 12, the Yunus-led government imposed a temporary ban on the Awami League, invoking new powers under controversial amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ban prohibits meetings, publications, and online speech in support of the party and has reportedly been used to arrest both party members and peaceful activists.

HRW’s Deputy Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly criticized the government for replicating the partisan tactics of its predecessor.

“Stuffing prisons with political opponents and shutting down peaceful dissent is not the path to democratic transition,” she said.

Ganguly urged the UN’s human rights office—recently invited to support rights protection in Bangladesh—to monitor developments and discourage politically motivated arrests.

Thousands have reportedly been detained under the interim government, many on questionable murder charges, while scores are being held under the anti-terror law.

Allegations of mistreatment in custody, including denial of medical care, have surfaced, echoing similar complaints under the previous administration.

One high-profile incident occurred on August 28, when police detained 16 individuals—including journalists, academics, and elderly participants—at a discussion organized by Mancha 71, a platform commemorating Bangladesh’s independence.

The event, held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, was disrupted by a mob accusing attendees of supporting the Awami League.

Despite calls for protection, police arrested the participants under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Witnesses denied any incitement of violence.

During a September 4 bail hearing, journalist Monjurul Alam Panna was brought to court in handcuffs, a helmet, and a bulletproof vest.

The hearing turned violent when prosecution lawyers physically attacked another journalist.

Family members of the detainees questioned the legitimacy of the charges, saying: “It was a discussion, not even a political event. These people are in jail, but those that attacked them are roaming free”.

The Anti-Terrorism Act, originally enacted in 2009 under the Awami League, was amended in 2025 to hold former ruling party members accountable for alleged abuses.

Officials claim the changes reflect demands from political parties and student groups.

However, critics argue the amendments violate international standards on freedom of speech and association.

The Bangladesh Editors’ Council has warned that the revised law threatens press freedom and curtails public expression.

While Yunus denies imposing restrictions, HRW remains concerned about the government’s failure to contain violence by conservative religious groups, which have targeted Awami League supporters and women’s rights activists.

Legal aid group Ain o Salish Kendra reports at least 152 deaths from mob attacks since January.

A political activist told HRW: “Right now, our choices are to be either jailed as terrorists or to face a mob. I’m not saying the guilty shouldn’t be punished, but justice must be fair—something the Yunus government has failed to deliver.”

In July, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights signed a three-year agreement with the Bangladeshi government to establish a mission aimed at promoting and protecting human rights.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said the initiative signals Bangladesh’s commitment to human rights during its political transition.

The interim government has pledged to hold national elections in February 2026.

HRW has called on the administration to stop misusing the anti-terror law and instead focus on creating conditions for safe and inclusive elections.