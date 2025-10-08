'Not looking for safe exit; will remain in Bangladesh'

Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, has said that NCP Convener Nahid Islam must substantiate his claim that government advisers are seeking a “safe exit.”

“I am not looking for any exit. I have always been in the country and will spend the rest of my life here in Bangladesh,” Rizwana said while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

She said the government maintains good relations with all political parties, including the newly formed ones.

“Now, as the leader of that party, Nahid Islam must clarify why or from what grievance he made such comments about advisers seeking a safe exit. The government cannot comment on such informal remarks,” she added.

Earlier, in a television interview, NCP Convener Nahid Islam had claimed that several advisers had established liaisons with different political parties and were considering their own “safe exit.”

Commenting on the political situation, Rizwana said the overall environment in the country remains stable. “The election will be held in February. All political parties support the February timeline and have already begun their activities. There is no longer any uncertainty about the polls, nor do we see any scope for delay,” she said.

On ongoing judicial and reform processes, she said: “These are continuous processes. Trials are proceeding at their own pace, and everyone can observe their progress. When one tribunal faced excessive pressure, another was established to maintain the pace of justice. We are prioritizing fair and timely trials.”

Regarding national consensus, Rizwana said: “It’s not true that there has been no consensus. We have reached an agreement on several major reform-related issues and discussed ways to implement them, considering various options.”