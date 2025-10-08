Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
DU female student tortured in hostel, manager sent to jail

A DU student was beaten and locked up by hostel manager Razia over refusing to pay an extra Tk1,000 for a guest visit

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Oct 2025, 05:12 PM

A female student of Dhaka University was tortured by the manager of a private hostel in Tejgaon area in the capital on Tuesday night.

Officer-in-Charge of Sher-E-Bangla Nagar police station Imamul Hoque said a case was filed against hostel manager Razia Begum by the victim at the police station early Wednesday.

Razia was produced before a CMM court, which sent her to jail, the OC said.

The victim— a student of Dhaka University’s Shamsun Nahar Hall for the academic year 2024–25 — was attacked after she refused to pay an extra Tk1,000 that hostel manager Razia demanded when a guest came to visit her, according to the complaint.

When the student did not comply, Razia allegedly beat her and locked her in a room when she lost consciousness.

Later, when others tried to take her to the hospital, the manager reportedly obstructed them.

Later, several Dhaka University students rushed to the hostel along with the OC of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station and demanded Razia’s arrest.

As tensions rose, police detained Razia Begum from the scene and took her to the police station.

Topics:

DU studentDhaka University (DU)
