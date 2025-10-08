Mirza Fakhrul meets EU ambassador

Michael Miller, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh, met with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

From the BNP side, the meeting was attended by Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Shama Obayed, a member of the Special Advisory Committee on Foreign Policy.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the discussion primarily focused on the upcoming election.

He added that the EU will send observers and that this decision was made at the request of the Election Commission and the government.