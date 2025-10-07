Salahuddin: Delaying election tactics pose the real Challenge

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the main obstacle to the upcoming election is not the electoral process itself but the deliberate maneuvers by certain groups attempting to delay or complicate it.

He said: “The election itself is not the challenge. The challenge lies with those who seek to postpone it through various legal and procedural means. Likewise, those who create issues to generate public debate or stage protests on the same issues, thereby causing confusion among the people, constitute the challenge. Those who attempt to steer the country toward an unstable government through manipulative tactics are the true challenge.”

These comments were made by BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed during a discussion held on Tuesday at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of the National Press Club.

The event, titled Challenges in Ensuring a Qualitative Upcoming Election, was organized by the Citizens Youth Alliance.

Salahuddin Ahmed further said: “We have made it clear that the legal steps needed to hold a referendum do not affect the Constitution. Any amendment that requires a referendum is already mentioned in Article 142. But we have not yet reached the stage where it needs the president’s final approval.”

He added: “There is no rule in the Constitution that stops a referendum on other national issues. The government can give the Election Commission the power to hold one by issuing an ordinance or by amending the Representation of the People Order (RPO).”

He further said: “The Commission can then hold the referendum on the same day as the national parliamentary elections. This approach offers advantages such as cost efficiency and logistical convenience. The only challenge is organizing a massive national-level event solely for the referendum.”

Two ballots

Salahuddin Ahmed said: “I fail to understand the argument that having two ballots on the same day would create difficulties or confuse the electorate. Currently, we are accustomed to multiple ballots in local elections—for chairpersons, female members, and male members. Similarly, in Upazila elections, separate ballots are used for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons. Even city corporation elections involve two to three ballots.”

He continued: “The public is prepared. For the referendum, the Election Commission can run awareness campaigns to ensure voter comprehension. For example, a simple system could be used where a mark in the red box signifies ‘No’ and a mark in the green box signifies ‘Yes.’ The question of the referendum will remain straightforward, asking whether citizens support the commitments signed in the July national charter.”

He added: “Our aim is to keep it simple, and may Allah guide those attempting to complicate the process. We all pray that Bangladesh can achieve political stability through a fair, impartial, and credible parliamentary election.”

‘The people as the primary determinant of a qualitative election’

Salahuddin Ahmed said: “In elections, who or what is the subject, and who or what is the object? The people, the voters, the Election Commission, political parties, and law enforcement agencies. Given the current condition of the police, doubts exist regarding their ability to ensure a free and fair election.”

He added: “However, over 1,00,000 armed forces personnel will assist, as confirmed by the chief of army staff and the government and they are undergoing training. In addition, supporting agencies such as Ansar, BDPC and others are also being trained.”

Fascist groups

Salahuddin Ahmed emphasized: “We must strengthen and sustain the anti-fascist national unity and respect our democratic forces. While debates may occur among us, maintaining this unity against fascism will ensure that, Inshallah, no fascist ideology will arise in Bangladesh in the future.”

He added: “I consider this the primary national challenge, which the entire nation must collectively address. We hope for success and urge all political parties to actively pursue measures to hold accountable any political entities exhibiting fascist tendencies.”