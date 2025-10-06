Sharmeen: State must ensure disability-friendly infrastructure, services

Despite growing awareness, services for people with disabilities remain inadequate. On World Cerebral Palsy Day 2025, the government pledged stronger efforts through the Neuro-Developmental Disability (NDD) Trust and grassroots research, with visible progress expected next year.

Sharmeen S Murshid, adviser to the Ministries of Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs, made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion and cultural program at the Swid Bangladesh Auditorium in Eskaton Garden, Dhaka. The event was organized by the NDD Protection Trust under the theme “Beauty in Diversity, Strength in Unity.”

“Although society recognizes the needs of people with disabilities, state infrastructure and services have largely ignored them. On this Cerebral Palsy Day, we pledge to strengthen the activities of the NDD Trust and expand research down to the grassroots level. By next year, you will see visible progress,” Murshid said.

Presiding over the program, Dr. Mohammad Abu Yusuf, secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare, said: “Responsibilities must be taken at both family and individual levels. Many people with disabilities cannot leave their homes and face neglect or abuse within families. At the same time, the state must establish disability-friendly systems.”

In her welcome remarks, Mst. Shahina Akter, director of the NDD Protection Trust, outlined the causes of cerebral palsy, family responsibilities, and the challenges faced by the community.

Speaking on behalf of people with disabilities, Kabery Sultana, chairperson of the Manikganj Disabled People’s Organization to Development (MDPOD), said: “We are not asking for laws to be implemented overnight. We want commitment from the government. By the time this day is observed next year, we expect to see concrete progress.”

Bijoy Krishna Debnath, managing director of the National Disabled Development Foundation (NDDF) and vice-chairperson of the NDD Trust Board, added, “There is no alternative to bringing people with disabilities into the mainstream. If we utilize their abilities, they can contribute meaningfully to society.”

Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services, said: “By reducing inequality and extending humane support, neuro-developmental disability-affected people can play an important role in society.”

The program concluded with the distribution of stipends and grants among students, entrepreneurs, and caregivers with cerebral palsy, followed by a cultural performance featuring people with disabilities.