Teesta river overflow submerges 30 villages, 25,000 stranded in Rangpur

Teesta river flowing above danger level after Gajoldoba barrage gates opened upstream in India

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 04:18 PM

Continuous rainfall and mountain torrents from India have caused the Teesta river to overflow, submerging around 30 villages in Gangachara and Kaunia upazilas of Rangpur. Over 25,000 people are now waterlogged, with houses and croplands under several feet of water.

The water level of the Teesta River has risen due to heavy rainfall and mountain torrents from India. The situation worsened after all gates of the Gajoldoba Barrage, built on the Teesta River in India’s upstream, were opened.

The Control Room of the Rangpur Water Development Board reported that at Kaunia point, the Teesta River was flowing 21 centimetres above the danger level at 12 noon on Monday.

Although the danger level at Kaunia point is 29.31 centimetres, the river was flowing at 29.51 centimetres. At Gangachara’s Mohipur point, it was flowing 18 centimetres above the danger level, confirmed Executive Engineer of the Water Development Board, Robiul Islam.

Sources from the Rangpur Water Development Board and the upazila administration stated that at least 30 villages in the Teesta River’s char areas of Gangachara, Kaunia, and Pirgacha upazilas have been submerged. Houses and croplands are under 2–3 feet of water, leaving thousands stranded.

Water has entered homes in several areas, including Noheli, Kachuya, Char Ichli, Joyram Ojha, and Kolkond unions, as well as Kolkond and Laxmitari. Many families have left their homes for safer places.

The most affected are 20 villages surrounded by the Teesta River’s char areas in Gangachara upazila, where every house is submerged under 2–3 feet of water. Many families have taken shelter on nearby embankments.

Cracks have appeared in several spots of the Teesta Bridge Protection Cross Dam in the Mohipur area, which was built at a cost of hundreds of crores of taka. Locals warned that if the cracks are not repaired immediately, road communication between Rangpur and Lalmonirhat, including the Burimari land port, could be cut off.

Residents of Char Ichli and Joyram Ojha villages, Abdus Sattar and Saheb Ali, said that strong water currents have submerged their houses and croplands, forcing them to move with their families to relatives’ homes in the Mohipur area.

Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahmud Hasan Mridha stated that rescue operations are ongoing to move stranded people to safe locations. Dry food is also being distributed among the flood-affected residents.

Rangpur
