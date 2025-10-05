Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Light to moderate rain likely across the country

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 12:44 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the BMD on Sunday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 34°C at Srimangal in Sylhet division, while the lowest temperature on Sunday was 21.5°C at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am on Sunday was recorded at 108 millimeters at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:43pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:52am on Monday.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

Deep depression weakens into land depression over Bay

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Deep depression to cross Odisha coast Thursday night

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Latest News

Three dead in separate motorcycle accidents in Gazipur

Meeting held between Mirza Fakhrul and UN resident coordinator

NBR directs strengthening of tax intelligence operations

CA Yunus: Govt closely monitoring status, safety of participants in flotilla for Gaza

NSU student beaten over allegation of desecrating the Quran

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x