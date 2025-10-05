Light to moderate rain likely across the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours beginning at 9am on Sunday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the BMD on Sunday.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office predicted.

On Saturday, the highest temperature recorded was 34°C at Srimangal in Sylhet division, while the lowest temperature on Sunday was 21.5°C at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am on Sunday was recorded at 108 millimeters at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:43pm on Sunday and will rise at 5:52am on Monday.