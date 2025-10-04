Gold price hits record high again, nears Tk2 lakh per bhori

The Bangladesh Jeweller’s Association (Bajus) has increased the price of gold by Tk2,192 per bhori, setting the new rate of 22-carat gold at Tk1,97,576 per bhori, the highest in the country’s history.

The new price will come into effect from Sunday, according to a Bajus press release issued on Saturday night.

It said the latest adjustment was made considering the overall situation following the increase in the price of pure gold in the local market.

As per the new rate, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,88,595 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk1,61,651 per bhori, and traditional method gold at Tk1,34,253 per bhori.

In addition to the sale price, 5% government-fixed VAT and a minimum making charge of 6% set by Bajus will be applicable.

The making charge may vary depending on the design and quality of jewellery.

Earlier, on Monday, Bajus adjusted the gold price, hiking it by Tk2,415 per bhori to Tk1,95,384 per bhori for 22-carat gold, which was the highest price till then.