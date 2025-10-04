Bou Mela in Dinajpur: Century-old fair turns into grand festival

Every year, after the celebration of Bijoya Dashami of Durga Puja, the vibrant Bou Mela (bride fair) comes to life in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur.

The century-old fair of the Santal community in Birganj, where young men and women gather in search of life partners, has transformed into a vibrant cultural festival drawing people from all walks of life this year.

The two-day fair began on Friday at Gopalganj High School ground in Birganj upazila, coinciding with the day after Bijoya Dashami of Durga Puja, said Dinajpur District Indigenous Forum President Ganesh Soren.

“Not only indigenous youths but also children, elders, and people from other local communities thronged the venue, turning the event into a festive occasion. With the passage of time, what was once popularly known as Bou Mela is now also called Milon Mela (festival of togetherness),” he said.

On this day Santal girls, adorned in colorful sarees, bangles, and forehead bindis, gather from near and far in search of their preferred life partners, said Julhas Mardi, general secretary of Birganj Upazila indigenous organization.

If there is mutual consent, the melodious notes of sanai (a traditional flute) soon follow, leading to weddings with the blessings of families, he said.

“The process often begins with casual conversations, then approval from parents, and finally elaborate marriage ceremonies. Alongside indigenous youth, members of both Hindu and Muslim communities also join the fair,” he added.

Birganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Tanvir Hasan described the Bou Mela as a unique and exceptional cultural event and said strict security measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incident so that visitors can enjoy the celebrations peacefully.

People from various districts including Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Joypurhat, and Naogaon also flocked to the fair, said Adibashi Somaj Unnoyon Parishad president Joseph Hemrom.

Hundreds of makeshift stalls lined the school ground and surrounding Gopalganj bazar, selling sweets, snacks, ornaments, toys, pottery, household goods and handicrafts, creating a bustling market.

The special attraction of this fair is that the boys and girls of small ethnic groups can find their life partner here. If a bride or groom is found here, the family arranges a grand wedding. However, this traditional custom of the fair has declined somewhat.

There was a time when it was customary to find a life partner at this fair. However, with the touch of modernity, everything has changed. Now this custom has declined, said locals.

Kazio Hansda, a resident of Birganj, said that with time, the lives of the ethnic group have changed a lot. Most of the boys and girls are now school-going. Therefore, the old traditions are being erased largely. When asked about the fair organising committee, Birganj Thana Adivasi Samaj Unnayan Samiti member Shyamal Murmu said, "The elders started this fair. We are just maintaining the continuity. However, it cannot be said exactly when this fair started."

“I have heard from my ancestors that this fair has been held for about a hundred years. However, marriages are no longer held as they used to be. People of all religions and castes in the area extend their hands of cooperation in holding the fair,” he also said.

Former general secretary of Birganj Adivasi Samaj Unnayan Samity Kamala Kant Hasda said, "This fair has been held for almost 200 years. We have heard about this fair from our grandparents. Our tribal and Santal community people look forward to this fair. 20 years ago, this fair was renamed from the bride's fair to the meeting. Many people from different districts and neighboring India also come to the fair. It becomes a kind of meeting fair. That is why the fair is named the meeting fair. In this fair, young people choose their life partners. Later, they get married in the family."

This year’s event was jointly organised by Nijpara and Mohanpur Union Parishads and Birganj Indigenous Social Development Association. The celebrations featured solo dances, cultural performances, and a discussion meeting at the school ground.

The discussion was chaired by Adibashi Somaj Unnoyon Parishad president Joseph Hemrom and attended by distinguished guests, including central Krishak Dal member and Birganj Upazila BNP president Md. Manjurul Islam Manju, who praised the indigenous community’s efforts to uphold this unique tradition.