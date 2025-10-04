NCP: Not giving Shapla due to similarity with DGFI’s logo is discriminatory

National Citizen Party (NCP) has alleged that the Election Commission’s refusal to allot the Shapla symbol on the grounds of similarity with the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) logo is discriminatory.

Party leaders said such rigid actions are raising questions among the public regarding the neutrality of the Commission.

On Friday, NCP issued a detailed statement on the matter of allotting Shapla as its party symbol. Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary posted the explanation on Facebook, quoting the party’s Convener, Nahid Islam.

According to the explanation, Nahid Islam said the Election Commission had formed a committee to include symbols in its list, which prepared a draft with 150 symbols. On June 4, an NCP delegation met with a member of that committee, who assured them that Shapla would be included in the final list. Later, on June 22, NCP applied for registration as a political party and simultaneously sought the reservation of Shapla as its symbol.

Nahid stated that following the application, people across the country began to recognise Shapla as NCP’s symbol, creating a unique emotional bond between the masses and the party. However, from a news report on July 9, NCP learnt that the Election Commission had decided not to enlist Shapla as an electoral symbol.

On July 13, an NCP delegation met with the chief election commissioner and other commissioners, arguing both in discussion and through a written appeal that describing Shapla as a national emblem was not legally accurate and that the Commission’s stance lacked legal basis.

The party argued that Shapla is only one of four elements of the national emblem. The commission has already allotted one such element, ‘Sheaf of Paddy,’ to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and another element, ‘Star,’ to the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD). Moreover, the national fruit ‘Jackfruit’ has been allotted to the Bangladesh National Party, while Trinomul BNP has been allotted the ‘Golden Fibre’ symbol.

For this reason, the NCP maintains that being the national flower does not bar Shapla from being a party symbol.

The statement further said that the NCP delegation repeatedly met with the commission to follow up on the July 13 application, but the commission never clarified its stance.

It noted that after that meeting, no subsequent discussions or media statements from the Commission mentioned any legal obstacle to including Shapla in the regulations. This, the party claimed, shows the refusal is not legally grounded but instead reflects hostility and arbitrariness towards NCP.

According to Nahid, in the August 3 meeting, the chief election commissioner argued that since Shapla features in the logos of DGFI and other organisations, the commission would not allot it despite no legal barriers.

The NCP delegation countered by pointing out that symbols used in other state institutions’ logos had already been allotted to political parties.

Nahid said denying NCP the Shapla symbol on the grounds of partial similarity with DGFI’s logo was discriminatory and arbitrary. He argued this undermines the Election Commission’s neutrality, suggesting it may be yielding to state institutions, favouring some political parties, or acting under their influence. He also noted that a major political party’s efforts to prevent NCP from receiving Shapla were already visible in public discussions and political circles.

Finally, Nahid expressed hope that the commission would amend the 2008 election conduct regulations and allot one of three symbols: Shapla, White Shapla, or Red Shapla to NCP.