Fakhrul: Ahmad Rafiq to be remembered for defending mother tongue

Ahmad Rafiq passed away at Birdem hospital in Dhaka on Thursday night at the age of 96

File image of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 05:47 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday expressed deep shock at the death of Language Movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq, saying he will always be remembered by the people of Bangladesh for defending the honour of the mother tongue.

In a condolence message, he said: “He (Rafiq) was a brave soldier of the great Language Movement. For his contribution to upholding the dignity of Bangla and to the growth of literature and culture, he will remain unforgettable.”

The BNP leader said Ahmad Rafiq was also a physician by profession and made remarkable contributions in many fields, including literature and culture. “His working life will always inspire the people of the country.”

Fakhrul prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Language movement veteran Ahmad Rafiq passed away at Birdem hospital in Dhaka on Thursday night at the age of 96.

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
