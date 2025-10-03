Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely

Feni in Chittagong recorded 69mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am Friday

Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 01:02 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Friday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and at many places over Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," according to a bulletin issued by the BMD on Friday morning. 

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the met office predicted. 

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded was 33.5°C at Ambagan station in Chittagong division while the lowest temperature of Friday was 22.0°C at Bandarban station in Chittagong division.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 69mm at Feni in Chittagong division.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 05:44pm on Thursday and will rise at 05:51am on Saturday. 

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
Read More

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Deep depression to cross Odisha coast Thursday night

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Dhaka records highest 206mm rainfall in 24 hours

Met office predicts light to moderate rain across country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of Bangladesh

Latest News

Boat capsize during idol immersion: One of two missing children found dead

Infantino: FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems like Gaza

Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

Lille goalkeeper saves three penalties in Europa League win

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x