Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Friday.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and at many places over Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," according to a bulletin issued by the BMD on Friday morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the met office predicted.

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded was 33.5°C at Ambagan station in Chittagong division while the lowest temperature of Friday was 22.0°C at Bandarban station in Chittagong division.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 69mm at Feni in Chittagong division.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 05:44pm on Thursday and will rise at 05:51am on Saturday.