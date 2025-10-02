BanglaFact: India Today report on Khagrachhari incident baseless

BanglaFact, media and fact-check wing of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), has revealed that report published by the Indian news organization India Today concerning incident in Khagrachhari, was based on entirely unfounded claims.

BanglaFact investigation team mentioned that India Today published a report on Monday asserting that the Bangladesh Army had opened fire on gatherings of Buddhists and Hindus who were protesting alleged rape and temple attacks in Khagrachhari.

The Indian media outlet presented the incident as an atrocity against Hindu-Buddhists.

The fact-checking team confirmed that no information was found regarding attacks on Hindu or Buddhist temples, or any gatherings protesting such alleged incidents.

Consequently, the claim that protesting Hindus were shot at by the Bangladesh Army as described is completely baseless.

BanglaFact mentioned that this is not the first instance where the accuracy of reports by India Today concerning Bangladesh has been challenged.

The BanglaFact investigation team further stated that India Today had previously misrepresented a Muslim businessman named Sohagh, who was murdered in front of Dhaka’s Mitford Hospital on July 9, by publicizing him as Hindu.