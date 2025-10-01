Disaster policies failing persons with disabilities, warns new brief

Access Bangladesh Foundation on Tuesday disseminated a new policy brief on disability-inclusive disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA), urging stronger government action to address existing gaps in national frameworks.

The event, held at Brac Centre Inn in Dhaka, was organized in collaboration with CBM Global Bangladesh and Nabolok Parishad under the Establishing Disaster Resilient Communities in Satkhira (EDRCS) project.

Razwanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, attended as chief guest.

He said the policy brief was timely and would support the government in advancing inclusive practices. While Bangladesh has made significant progress in disaster preparedness and response, the needs of persons with disabilities are often overlooked in implementation, he noted.

“The policy brief, by highlighting gaps in disaster-related acts, policies, and action plans along with practical recommendations, will be very helpful for the government in addressing the needs of persons with disabilities," Razwanur said.

He added that ensuring accessibility in cyclone shelters, strengthening early warning systems for people with visual and hearing impairments, and integrating disability-disaggregated data in disaster management plans are essential steps.

“Without inclusion, resilience cannot be achieved. Persons with disabilities must be at the center of our national disaster and climate strategies,” he emphasized.

Special Guests included Mohammed Zahidur Rahman, country director of CBM Global Bangladesh, Abu Daud Md Gulam Mustafa, joint secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and Dr Muhammad Nuzmul Hoque, deputy secretary of the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust.

Abu Daud Md Gulam Mustafa noted that implementation remains slow due to budget constraints and lack of awareness, stressing that the current revision process offers scope to embed disability inclusion in the Disaster Management Act 2012, Standing Orders on Disaster 2019, and the National Plan for Disaster Management 2021-2025.

Dr Nuzmul Hoque underlined that the National Adaptation Plan is a living document and “must address the needs of persons with disabilities in future.”

The policy brief identified several barriers: limited disability inclusion in DRR and CCA policies, non-functional local disaster committees, exclusion of persons with disabilities from social safety nets, inaccessible cyclone shelters and evacuation routes, and early warning systems failing to reach people with hearing and visual impairments.

Recommendations included strengthening disability-disaggregated data, institutionalizing participation of persons with disabilities in decision-making, improving accessibility of shelters and warning systems, and integrating gender considerations into DRR and CCA strategies.

During the panel discussion, OPD leaders, government officials, and development partners called for stronger accountability, better coordination, and active participation of organizations of persons with disabilities in both national and local disaster and climate planning.

Access Bangladesh Foundation, which has been working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities for the past 17 years, said the policy brief aims to provide policymakers with clear pathways to ensure no one is left behind in Bangladesh’s disaster and climate response efforts.