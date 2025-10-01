Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ducsu stands in solidarity with Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

'The youth of Bangladesh will not remain silent while our brothers and sisters in Gaza bleed'

People hold Palestinian flags during an action in support of “The Global Sumud Flotilla” at the pier of Laguna de Chapala in Mexico on September 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 07:52 PM

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) on Wednesday expressed its firm and uncompromising solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, now courageously sailing to break the unlawful blockade of Gaza and deliver urgent humanitarian aid. 

This historic voyage embodies the global conscience against tyranny, and Ducsu proudly stands with it, said a statement signed by Ducsu General Secretary SM Farhad on Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn the recent drone attacks and acts of sabotage against the Flotilla. These deliberate assaults on a peaceful humanitarian mission not only expose Israel’s desperation to maintain its criminal blockade but also violate every principle of international law and human decency,” read the statement.

Ducsu has also expressed its deepest concern for the safety of the volunteers, activists, and crew members aboard the Flotilla, who are risking their lives to carry hope and relief to the besieged people of Gaza.

“For years, Israel’s unlawful sea blockade has turned Gaza into an open-air prison, denying food, medicine, and the most basic rights of survival. This blockade is an act of collective punishment and a tool of genocide, and we categorically condemn it.

“We call on the global community, international institutions, and freedom-loving peoples across the world to rise in unified action: break the blockade, stop the genocide, and secure the free passage of the Flotilla. Silence or inaction in this moment is complicity in crimes against humanity,” the statement read. 

On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and the students of Dhaka University, DUCSU has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Gaza, for Palestine, and for every effort to deliver humanitarian aid in defiance of oppression. 

"The youth of Bangladesh will not remain silent while our brothers and sisters in Gaza bleed," the statement said.

Topics:

PalestineGazaDucsu
Read More

Palestinian Ambassador meets Khaleda Zia

Shahidul Alam departs to join Gaza-bound Media Flotilla

Dhaka seeks global action to end Israeli violence in Palestine

CA for establishing independent Palestine state with two-state solution

Nasir: Chhatra Dal wants peaceful, progressive student politics

Bangladesh Students’ Union alleges 12 irregularities in Ducsu polls

Latest News

‘February voting will take place in daytime, not at night’

32% children in Bangladesh victims of online violence, activists warn

New York building partially collapses following explosion

Jail authorities claim ex-minister Nurul Majid Humayun wasn't handcuffed on deathbed

Home adviser: Plot to disrupt Durga Puja in hills foiled

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x