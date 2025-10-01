Ducsu stands in solidarity with Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) on Wednesday expressed its firm and uncompromising solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla, now courageously sailing to break the unlawful blockade of Gaza and deliver urgent humanitarian aid.

This historic voyage embodies the global conscience against tyranny, and Ducsu proudly stands with it, said a statement signed by Ducsu General Secretary SM Farhad on Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn the recent drone attacks and acts of sabotage against the Flotilla. These deliberate assaults on a peaceful humanitarian mission not only expose Israel’s desperation to maintain its criminal blockade but also violate every principle of international law and human decency,” read the statement.

Ducsu has also expressed its deepest concern for the safety of the volunteers, activists, and crew members aboard the Flotilla, who are risking their lives to carry hope and relief to the besieged people of Gaza.

“For years, Israel’s unlawful sea blockade has turned Gaza into an open-air prison, denying food, medicine, and the most basic rights of survival. This blockade is an act of collective punishment and a tool of genocide, and we categorically condemn it.

“We call on the global community, international institutions, and freedom-loving peoples across the world to rise in unified action: break the blockade, stop the genocide, and secure the free passage of the Flotilla. Silence or inaction in this moment is complicity in crimes against humanity,” the statement read.

On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and the students of Dhaka University, DUCSU has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Gaza, for Palestine, and for every effort to deliver humanitarian aid in defiance of oppression.

"The youth of Bangladesh will not remain silent while our brothers and sisters in Gaza bleed," the statement said.