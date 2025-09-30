Rizvi: Domestic and international conspiracies are intensely active

Tribune report

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that domestic and international conspiracies are now intensely active.

The main target of the conspirators, he alleged, is the Zia family and nationalist forces. For this reason, attempts are being made to create unrest in various places, including efforts to destroy communal harmony in the country. He urged all pro-democracy political parties and the people to remain vigilant.

Rizvi made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon when leaders of the Association of Engineers Bangladesh came to meet him at the BNP’s Nayapaltan office.

He said, those who have no faith in democracy are delaying the election process. Under different pretexts, they are trying to foil the polls. The young generation of the country has been deprived of voting rights for the past one and a half decades. If there is any conspiracy regarding elections, the youth will not forgive them.

Addressing the AEB leaders, Rizvi said: "Only the brightest minds of the country get admission into Buet. BNP will give importance to your opinions on how the country can be rebuilt. I am hopeful that this committee of AEB will bring success.

Present at the event were central AEB leaders, Engineer Shoaeb Hossain Hablu, Mia Md Kaiyum, Tanvirul Hasan Tomal, KM Asaduzzaman Chunnu, Golam Rahman Rajib, Touhidur Rahman, Abdullah Al Mamun, and Hafizur Rahman, among others.