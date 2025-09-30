3 private Hajj packages announced; minimum cost Tk5.10L

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) has announced three private Hajj packages for this year, setting Tk5.10 lakh as the minimum cost.

HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed Majumder made the announcement at a program in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Under the packages, the maximum cost per pilgrim is Tk7.50 lakh, while the general package is priced at Tk5.50 lakh. Unlike government-managed packages, which exclude food expenses, the private packages include meals and offer enhanced services, he added.

The package costs are calculated based on an exchange rate of Tk32.85 per Saudi Riyal. Any future adjustments in the exchange rate will be reflected in the final package prices.

On September 28, Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain announced the government-managed Hajj packages: Tk6.90 lakh for Package-1, Tk5.58 lakh for Package-2, and Tk4.67 lakh for Package-3.

The HAAB Secretary General said the general and economy packages are mandatory for private Hajj agencies, while agencies may offer customized versions of the special package with minor variations in pricing and amenities.

Payment and registration

Each pilgrim under private management must deposit a minimum of Tk3,50,000 to start registration, which remains open until October 12, 2025. The remaining balance must be paid by December 31, either through the agency’s designated bank account or office. Pilgrims must retain official receipts and avoid transactions through intermediaries.

No airline will be allowed to carry pilgrims via scheduled flights this year; only dedicated flights are permitted. If Saudi authorities increase any cost components after package announcements, the difference will be added to the package price and paid by the pilgrims.

Airfare reduced

Hajj airfare, fixed at Tk1,67,820, has been reduced by Tk12,990 to Tk1,54,830 this year.

“For the past two years, Tk2,00,000 was unfairly collected from pilgrims, which was an injustice and exploitation. Despite an exchange rate of Tk100 per USD at that time, fares were inflated. Now, with a dollar rate of Tk122.50, airfare is significantly lower, showing that nearly Tk1,00,000 was excessively charged per pilgrim in previous years,” said HAAB Secretary General Farid Ahmed.