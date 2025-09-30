Shafiqul: Seeing ‘well-orchestrated move’ to foil polls, make it questionable

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said they are witnessing a ‘very well-orchestrated move’ by the fallen autocrat, their associates and allied international forces to destabilize the country and foil the upcoming national election, scheduled for early February.

"We remain vigilant, as we see such moves unfolding," Shafiqul told reporters at a hotel in New York on Monday evening (US time).

He said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has been raising these issues with international partners during his meetings on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

Shafiqul said their foremost responsibility is to ensure a smooth democratic transition and hold the next election in a "free, fair, and festive" manner. "The interim government is committed to that," he added.

Asked about involvement of the international community with the well-orchestrated move, the press secretary said they are not seeing anyone by name, but what they see is a well-orchestrated move.

About the upcoming polls, Prof Yunus said they want the February election to be free and peaceful -something Bangladesh has never truly had.

For years, he said, voter rolls were filled with people who never actually voted.

"This time, we want to welcome them, especially women, and celebrate their participation. We will launch a major campaign to show people how to vote. Our goal is the highest voter turnout in Bangladesh’s history," Prof Yunus said during his meeting with a delegation of top human rights activists at his hotel in New York.

Prof Yunus, however, cautioned that certain international quarters were trying to obstruct the electoral process.

“Some forces are determined to make sure the election never happens. We don’t know who is working for whom. A lot of money is being poured in, with beneficiaries both inside and outside Bangladesh. They are well-prepared—that’s the dangerous part. The next few months are critical,” he said.

Briefing reporters, Press Secretary Shafiqul said those who fled abroad stealing billions of dollars are now spreading disinformation and fake news. They are trying how the next polls can be foiled and how the election can be made questionable, he said.