Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA Yunus tells UN SG: Next few months crucial, need your support for election

The UN secretary-general expressed his full support and solidarity with Bangladesh’s ongoing democratic transition and reform initiatives

Photo: Facebook/Chief Advisr GOB
Update : 30 Sep 2025, 09:54 AM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has sought support from United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, stressing that the next few months will be crucial as the country is heading towards the national election.

"We need your support for the election," Prof Yunus said, highlighting that the ousted regime and its allies are funding disinformation campaigns using stolen assets in a bid to destabilise the country ahead of the vote.

The UN secretary-general expressed his full support and solidarity with Bangladesh’s ongoing democratic transition and reform initiatives.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the chief adviser at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday (US time).

Prof Yunus led a high-level delegation that included Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain and National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Principal Secretary Siraj Uddin Miah and SDGs Affairs Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including political reforms, preparations for the upcoming general election scheduled for February, accountability for the atrocities committed during the July Uprising, global trade concerns surrounding protectionist tariff measures, and the upcoming International Rohingya Conference set for Tuesday.

The chief adviser briefed the secretary-general on the reform measures undertaken by the interim government and its commitment to ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election.

“They do not want an election in February. Certain international quarters are backing them,” he added.

In response, Secretary-General Guterres reaffirmed the UN's strong support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition and reform agenda.

He also reiterated the UN’s ongoing commitment to global advocacy for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He also commended the efforts of the Chief Adviser over the last 14 months, saying he respects and admires his leadership in guiding this difficult transition in Bangladesh.

The chief adviser expressed gratitude to the secretary-general for convening Monday’s high-level International Rohingya Conference, stating that the event would play a critical role in keeping the crisis at the forefront of global attention and mobilise fund for critical humanitarian responses in the camps.

The UN chief also reiterated support and solidarity with Bangladesh in finding a pathway to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAntonio GuterresUnited Nations (UN)
Read More

Yunus: One of India’s specialties right now is fake news

Yunus urges global rights defenders to monitor Bangladesh ahead of polls

Rabab Fatima: UN to support assessment on Bangladesh's LDC graduation readiness

Former Snapchat CSO meets CA Yunus, expresses interest in investing in Bangladesh

Interim govt to act on assault of leaders returning from US

Fakhrul sees reflection of Zia’s dream in Yunus’ vision

Latest News

Yunus: One of India’s specialties right now is fake news

Yunus urges global rights defenders to monitor Bangladesh ahead of polls

Bangladesh, Turkey to lead global conference on women in Islam

Dhaka’s air turns ‘unhealthy’ Tuesday morning

Trump's Gaza plan wins Netanyahu backing, but hinges on Hamas

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x