‘I feel alone in my own family’: The silent struggle of the deaf and speech-impaired

Mehzabin Akter, a young woman with hearing and speech impairment, has lived her entire life in partial silence—even within her own family.

“My parents don’t know sign language. Since childhood, I have never been able to fully communicate with them. Often, I feel completely alone in my own family,” she said.

Her experience reflects a broader reality for thousands across Bangladesh.

According to a disability identification survey by the Department of Social Services, the country is home to 147,577 people with hearing impairments and 200,882 with speech impairments.

Disability rights advocates, however, believe the actual numbers are significantly higher, pointing to widespread barriers in communication, education, employment, and daily life.

Struggles everywhere

Most families lack familiarity with sign language, leaving children with hearing or speech disabilities to grow up in isolation.

Mehzabin’s mother described the challenge: “I often rely on pen and paper to communicate with my daughter. People around us don’t understand this and sometimes show irritation, which makes her feel even more excluded.”

In mainstream classrooms, hearing-impaired students often struggle due to the absence of interpreters and visual aids.

Md Mohsin Sarker, a hearing-impaired educator at the National Special Education Centre for over two decades, said: “The biggest challenge is language and the shortage of teachers. Sign language is too limited to cover the full curriculum, and resources like trained staff and therapists are far below demand.”

Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic: “These students are very talented. With visual materials, simplified curricula, and vocational training, they can thrive and become self-reliant.”

Tanvir Hasan, a ninth-grade student at the same school, expressed himself through sign language: “I love studying, but outside this school, nobody understands me. Friends make fun of me or avoid me. Here, teachers speak our language, so I feel safe. One day, I want to become a computer engineer.”

Shariful Islam, a college student from Gazipur, added: “When teachers only deliver lectures but don’t write on the board, I understand nothing. Without help from friends, passing exams is very difficult.”

Employment remains a major hurdle

While government job quotas exist, implementation is weak, and private sector inclusion is rare.

Mohammad Forid Ullah, a housekeeping attendant at Gulshan’s Crowne Plaza, said: “Communication is my biggest challenge. I often fail to understand what colleagues are saying.”

He urged corporate sectors to promote Bangla sign language training: “That way, everyone can communicate better and workplaces can truly be inclusive.”

Md Zahid Hasan, HR officer at the hotel, acknowledged the issue: “We have one hearing-impaired staff member who is sincere and hardworking, but communication barriers sometimes lead to misunderstandings. Sign language training is essential for inclusive workplaces.”

Daily life, unseen barriers

From hospitals to banks and government offices, communication gaps persist. In emergencies, these can be life-threatening.

Shirin Begum, a garment worker from Narayanganj, recalled: “At the hospital, I couldn’t understand what medicine the doctor prescribed. I had to ask another patient. Sometimes I take the wrong medicine, which is dangerous.”

Disability rights advocates stress the urgent need for official recognition and implementation of sign language across education, workplaces, and public services.

Ariful Islam, president of the Inclusive Deaf Empowerment Association (IDEA), said: “Despite years of discussion on disability inclusion, progress in Bangladesh remains slow. As a result, this silent community continues its daily struggle—for recognition, rights, and dignity.”

The voices of Mehzabin, Tanvir, Shirin, and many others highlight a pressing need: to break the silence not just with language, but with empathy, policy, and action.