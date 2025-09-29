Bangladesh faces surge in child abuse, calls grow for urgent reforms

The Local Education and Economic Development Organization (LEEDO) has expressed serious concern over increasing child abuse in Bangladesh, calling for urgent and coordinated action.

At a press conference held on Monday at the National Press Club, LEEDO’s “Young Journalist Changemaker Group” highlighted the growing threats children face in homes, schools, and even online.

The group reported that 306 children were sexually abused between January and July 2025, marking a 75% increase compared to last year. Cases include abuse by family members, teachers, and employers, as well as incidents linked to social media exploitation.

Unicef and other research confirm that children remain vulnerable even in supposedly safe environments.

LEEDO emphasized the urgent need for systemic measures: creating safe schools with trained staff and psychological support, ending child labor, strengthening legal action, and raising awareness among parents, teachers, and communities.

The organization also called for child-friendly online protection and helplines to combat cyberbullying and online abuse.

Young journalists posed critical questions to authorities--Why are children still living on the streets? Why are they employed as domestic workers? Why do laws fail to protect them effectively?

Farhad Hossain, executive director of LEEDO, told Dhaka Tribune: “Child abuse is not just a social or familial problem; it is a national crisis.”

He also criticized what he referred to not as an infrastructural shortfall but a “mental barrier” within governance.

“The government has no real lack of resources people pay taxes but the mindset and implementation are failing children,” he said.

Farhad Hossain urged authorities to recognize the scale of the problem and treat child protection as a national priority: “Children are our future. It is the state’s duty to create environments where they can grow safely and healthily,” he added.

Hossain also highlighted recent field work by LEEDO, noting the organization recently rescued a 17-year-old living on the streets.

He questioned why children still sleep in tents or are placed in shelter projects rather than being raised in family-like settings: “Where a child grows up matters. If we force children into environments chosen by adults’ convenience, they may grow physically but not mentally. We must prioritise family-based care and rehabilitation.”

LEEDO urged the media to highlight these issues and push for coordinated action by the government, NGOs, and society to ensure that children grow up safe, secure, and free from abuse.