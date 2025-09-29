Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Economic misinformation a threat, says finance adviser

He has called on journalists to present verified facts rather than fleeting headlines 

File image of Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed. Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 06:38 PM

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday warned against economic misinformation and called for stronger transparency, more rigorous auditing, and enhanced training for journalists and investigators to safeguard Bangladesh’s economic interests and bolster public trust.

Speaking at the inauguration of academic programs at the ERF Institute and a seminar on “Financial Transparency in Corporate Sector” at the ERF auditorium in Dhaka, Dr Salehuddin criticized what he described as “clever maneuvers” by certain actors to divert funds and siphon them abroad.

“The problem is not only that money moves, but that it moves in ways that evade ordinary scrutiny,” he said, emphasizing the need for robust oversight by Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies, as well as evidence-based auditing practices.

He urged specialized social auditors and investigative teams to go beyond books and statements to trace the origins and uses of funds. “Audit cannot be a paper exercise — it must verify where numbers come from and how they were generated,” he said.

Salehuddin also criticized certain media coverage for amplifying narratives that weaken the government or empower extremist tendencies. He called on journalists to present verified facts rather than fleeting headlines. “When we speak positively about what is working, that helps build confidence; reckless narratives do the opposite.”

Highlighting the role of investigative journalism, he recommended practical training programs focused on verification, analytical methods, and case studies. Using agriculture as an example, he noted that connecting numbers to their sources is essential for credible reporting.

Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, FRC Chairman Dr Md Sajjad Hossain Bhuiyan, and ICAB President NKA Mobin attended the event as guests of honor. The session was presided over by ERF President Doulot Akter Mala, with General Secretary Abul Kashem moderating.

Topics:

Salehuddin Ahmed
Read More

Advisers committee okays airports project revisions worth over Tk 290cr

Govt okays procurement of 40,000 body cameras for police use

Finance adviser stresses strengthening capital market to reduce bank dependency

Salehuddin: Investing in education means investing in Bangladesh future

Salehuddin: Economic growth drives tax collection, not enforcement

Salehuddin: Govt procuring LNG after comparing international prices

Latest News

4 die in separate road accidents in Gazipur

Poland, Bangladesh aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Dengue: 3 die, 735 hospitalized in 24hrs

BLAST calls for justice after rape of indigenous girl in Khagrachhari

Polemic 2025 Debate Tournament concludes at BISC

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x