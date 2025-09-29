Economic misinformation a threat, says finance adviser

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday warned against economic misinformation and called for stronger transparency, more rigorous auditing, and enhanced training for journalists and investigators to safeguard Bangladesh’s economic interests and bolster public trust.

Speaking at the inauguration of academic programs at the ERF Institute and a seminar on “Financial Transparency in Corporate Sector” at the ERF auditorium in Dhaka, Dr Salehuddin criticized what he described as “clever maneuvers” by certain actors to divert funds and siphon them abroad.

“The problem is not only that money moves, but that it moves in ways that evade ordinary scrutiny,” he said, emphasizing the need for robust oversight by Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies, as well as evidence-based auditing practices.

He urged specialized social auditors and investigative teams to go beyond books and statements to trace the origins and uses of funds. “Audit cannot be a paper exercise — it must verify where numbers come from and how they were generated,” he said.

Salehuddin also criticized certain media coverage for amplifying narratives that weaken the government or empower extremist tendencies. He called on journalists to present verified facts rather than fleeting headlines. “When we speak positively about what is working, that helps build confidence; reckless narratives do the opposite.”

Highlighting the role of investigative journalism, he recommended practical training programs focused on verification, analytical methods, and case studies. Using agriculture as an example, he noted that connecting numbers to their sources is essential for credible reporting.

Finance Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, FRC Chairman Dr Md Sajjad Hossain Bhuiyan, and ICAB President NKA Mobin attended the event as guests of honor. The session was presided over by ERF President Doulot Akter Mala, with General Secretary Abul Kashem moderating.