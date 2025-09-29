Rizvi alleges conspiracies surrounding Puja celebrations

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday alleged that deep conspiracies are at play in the country centring Durga Puja celebrations.

“Sudden signs of turmoil are being noticed in the hills. These issues are making people anxious and creating concern. At the same time, signs of unrest are also visible in the garment sector…These are not isolated incidents—some group is involved behind each of them,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi called upon everyone to stand united against what he termed “evil designs and master plans” against the country. “We must foil these conspiracies together.”

He expressed concern over recent remarks from a Jamaat leader hinting at the possibility of war with a neighbouring country.

“Why are such alarming statements being made? Are these staged or managed matters? We have many unresolved issues with our neighbour, but those can be solved through talks and diplomatic efforts,” the BNP leader said.

He questioned why fears of an attack by India are being spread by the Jamaat leader. “This is also making people wonder whether it is part of a plan. Such remarks are dangerous for the country and against its independence and sovereignty.”

The BNP leader also warned that signs of a new form of fascism are surfacing. “We once saw the fall of fascism. Now people are wondering if another is trying to rise from underground. Some activities are fuelling that fear.”

Rizvi said there might be other motives behind the Jamaat leader’s statement about war with India. “People are questioning whether it is part of a bigger game plan.”

He alleged that Jamaat is involved in a dangerous blueprint, and said such anti-state remarks carry signs of weakening the country’s sovereignty.

On the occasion of Durga Puja, Rizvi extended greetings to the Hindu community and said the festival is being celebrated with great joy, enthusiasm, and excitement.

“While there are various evil efforts surrounding the festival, we want it to be completed peacefully without any security disruptions. That is why we all remain vigilant,” he said.

Rizvi said around 35,000 Puja mandaps across the country are under watch by BNP leaders and activists, who are helping ensure security.

He said BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been instructing party leaders and activists every day to maintain communal harmony and assist in holding the Puja peacefully.

The BNP leader alleged that conspirators at home and abroad are trying to create unrest and damage Bangladesh’s image by inciting discontent among the Hindu community.

He urged all pro-democracy parties to remain alert during the Puja and ensure that no one can provoke violence.

Rizvi alleged that a party loyalist, including their former student leaders, has been placed in key administrative positions, undermining the neutrality of the bureaucracy.

“If officials with party loyalties are placed in important positions, free and fair elections cannot be ensured. Civil servants must remain neutral and serve the people without political bias,” he said.

Rizvi also criticised the current administration for promoting Islamist-aligned officials while sidelining neutral or BNP-affiliated officers.

He warned that such moves reflect a hidden agenda and called for restoring impartiality in the administration to ensure a level playing field for elections.