Nine in 10 children in Bangladesh face abuse, report finds

Nine out of every 10 children aged 1 to 14 in Bangladesh experience physical punishment or psychological abuse, often from parents, teachers, or guardians, according to a report presented at a national seminar in Dhaka on Monday.

Citing UNICEF data, the report also found that nearly 7% of children aged 5 to 17 are engaged in child labor, many in hazardous conditions. The findings were discussed at a seminar titled “Community-Based Child Protection Mechanism for the Children of Garment Workers in Bangladesh”, held at a city hotel.

The event was jointly organized by Terre des Hommes Netherlands (TDH-NL), Breaking the Silence (BTS), and Village Education Resource Centre (VERC). The report highlighted that children of garment workers are among the most vulnerable.

Nurul Kabir, program coordinator of TDH-NL, said millions of children in the country remain deprived of their right to identity. “Bangladesh has 102 child courts, but over 23,000 cases involving children are still pending. Compared to last year, abuse against girl children has risen by 75%. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, 306 children were victims of violence,” he added.

Kabir also raised concerns over the risks posed by digital platforms, noting that while they provide access to education and information, unrestricted exposure to pornography and harmful content is affecting children’s mental and social development. “The digital space is increasingly becoming a source of temptation, harassment and danger, potentially causing long-term harm to young minds,” he warned.

He further said that children of garment workers face multiple vulnerabilities, often lacking coverage under formal or community-based child protection systems. These children are frequently subjected to abuse, exploitation, hazardous labor, denial of education, and in some cases, theft, drug use, and sexual abuse. Government services and local institutions often fail to prioritize their needs, leaving them deprived of basic rights.

The seminar concluded with recommendations including the creation of a child-friendly protection framework for garment communities, establishment of specialized child protection units within law enforcement, adjudication of rape cases within 90 days, and development of an integrated national child protection system. Participants also called for updates to laws and policies to ensure a child-friendly justice system.