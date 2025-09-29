Commerce adviser: 5 new products to be included in TCB sales from November

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to add five more products, including tea and salt, from November, said Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Monday.

“The inclusion of five new products in TCB’s ongoing sales programme will provide further relief to low-income families and contribute to curbing inflation,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting on "Beneficiary Selection and Activation of TCB Smart Cards" at the Secretariat.

Detergent and two types of soap are among the five new products.

The government provided around Tk5,000 crore in subsidies to support TCB operations, helping to stabilise market demand and supply, said the adviser.

"As responsible officials, you must take proactive steps to ensure the proper selection of one crore beneficiaries. It must be ensured that no poor individual is left outside the social safety net,” he said.

He also hoped that such efforts would help build a welfare-oriented state.

“When issuing cards, the priority should be identifying those who are poor and vulnerable—they are entitled to government assistance," said the adviser.

He also urged visible progress in beneficiary selection and card activation across the country, including in city corporations, within the next month.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said identification is emerging as the main challenge in selecting the right beneficiaries.

Currently, a total of 60,34,316 cards are active, while 3,39,454 cards are pending activation.

Administrators of Dhaka South City Corporation, Dhaka North City Corporation, Narayanganj City Corporation, and Gazipur City Corporation, as well as additional deputy commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers from Dhaka and other adjacent areas were present at the meeting.