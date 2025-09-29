Home Adviser: Govt took several measures against human trafficking

Human trafficking and migrant smuggling are serious global crimes, Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, stressing that Bangladesh has always prioritized combating these offences and has taken several measures to prevent them.

He made the comment as the chief guest at the inauguration of the digital National Referral Mechanism (NRM) on Monday at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka. The platform has been designed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to identify, protect, and assist trafficking victims. The adviser described the NRM as a key milestone initiative for the protection and support of victims of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking and migrant smuggling are serious and alarming crimes worldwide. As a transit and destination country, Bangladesh is not immune to their destructive impacts. The government of Bangladesh has always prioritized addressing these crimes,” he said.

He added: “We have created a robust legal framework on this issue. At the same time, we acknowledge that victims of human trafficking are among the most vulnerable members of society. Ensuring their protection and rehabilitation is as important as bringing the offenders to justice.”

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury noted that trafficking victims face mental trauma, exploitation, and social stigma. While both government and non-government service providers offer assistance, challenges remain in coordination and timely referrals.

“To tackle these challenges, the Ministry of Home Affairs has developed the digital NRM. The platform will enable more effective identification of victims, seamless connection with approved service providers, and prompt referral services under a structured case management system,” he said.

The home adviser also said: “The government has taken further measures to combat human trafficking. These include reviewing existing laws to incorporate human trafficking offences, preparing the national action plan on trafficking for 2026–2030, establishing a new TIP reporting and repatriation data management system, creating a special investigation unit in the CID, issuing investigation guidelines for police officers, and making victim identification guidelines mandatory for all relevant stakeholders.”