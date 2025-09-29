Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

2 ex-MPs, 11 Awami League leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

All of them were arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 02:56 PM

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two former MPs and 11 leaders and activists of Awami League from different areas in Dhaka on Sunday night.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, issued a message on Monday morning regarding the arrest.

The arrested former MPs are Fayzur Rahman Badal, who was elected from Brahmanbaria-5 constituency and Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, who became MP from the reserved women seat.

All of them were arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Details about the arrestees will be shared later, he said.

Topics:

Awami LeagueDhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
Read More

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Sarjis: Awami League never had 20%–30% support

Travel ban: Sohel Taj sent back from airport

Chhatra League leader sent to jail over flash procession at Dhanmondi

CID investigating 113 July uprising cases including 65 for murder

Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

Latest News

Japan provides $3.4 million for Rohingya support

Jahangir: Khagrachhari present situation is satisfactory

Meena Bazar leads the way in sustainable aquaculture supply chain

Sarah Cooke: UK supports free, fair credible elections in Bangladesh next year

Investigation report in BB reserve heist case on Nov 4

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x