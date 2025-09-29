2 ex-MPs, 11 Awami League leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two former MPs and 11 leaders and activists of Awami League from different areas in Dhaka on Sunday night.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, issued a message on Monday morning regarding the arrest.

The arrested former MPs are Fayzur Rahman Badal, who was elected from Brahmanbaria-5 constituency and Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, who became MP from the reserved women seat.

All of them were arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Details about the arrestees will be shared later, he said.