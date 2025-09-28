TIB demands action over Khagrachhari rape, ethnic violence

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Sunday expressed strong outrage and condemnation over the extensive violence and reported multiple deaths that occurred when vested interests turned a peaceful movement into violence in Khagrachhari, Chittagong Hill Tracts, where ethnic communities were demanding justice for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

TIB highlighted that despite seven indigenous women being raped in Khagrachhari district over the past year, according to media reports, none of these cases have seen justice yet.

The organization questioned what crime exists in the community's legitimate demand for justice following another barbaric rape of a young girl, stating that the army-controlled administration must answer this fundamental question.

TIB has demanded a comprehensive judicial investigation into the incident, calling for exemplary punishment of the rapists as well as identification and accountability of those who transformed the peaceful movement into violence and the instigators who played manipulative roles in escalating the situation.

In a statement issued on Sunday calling upon all concerned parties to normalize the situation, TIB's Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman stated: "Attempts to normalize the rape of ethnic women are not new. Apparently, why could the local administration and police under army authority not adopt timely, active, and effective strategies to prevent this violence?

"Is this indifference or complicity towards the destructive conspiracies of vested interests, through which the process of systematic deprivation of indigenous rights and ethnic suppression is being normalized? Deliberate attempts to protect rapists are evident throughout the entire judicial process, from medical examinations of rape victims to case registration and the complete trial proceedings. Under these circumstances, the ongoing movement by ethnic communities stems from legitimate concerns about the denial of justice, making their protests entirely justified. Sensitive behavior from the administration and all concerned parties was expected in this matter."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman highlighted the constitutional rights of indigenous populations as citizens to secure and safe living, declaring: "Transcending discriminatory and group-based oppressive practices, there must be judicial investigations to guarantee justice for all victims of violent crimes, including rape, with exemplary punishment ensured through proper identification of perpetrators. Without such measures, preventing the repetition of these incidents remains impossible. Concurrently, administrative authorities and relevant officials must face accountability for their visible failure to adopt effective interventions appropriate to the gravity of the situation."

TIB's executive director further stated: "We believe that the primary capability for establishing peace in the Chittagong Hill Tracts rests with the Bangladesh Army, which has earned global recognition for peacekeeping efforts across different regions of the world. We hope the army will make timely and positive use of this capacity by taking effective initiatives to establish rights-based peace for indigenous communities in this region, striving to play a role equivalent to their commendable achievements at the global level."