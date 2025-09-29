Monday, September 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Air Arabia launches early bird promotion on 1 million seats from Tk13,486

This early bird offer is available for booking from September 29 to October 12, 2025, with travel dates spanning from February 17 to October 24, 2026

Photo: Air Arabia.
Update : 29 Sep 2025, 08:00 AM

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, unveiled an extraordinary early bird promotion called ‘"super seat sale" with discounted offers on 1 million seats across the company’s entire network.  

The promotion includes non-stop flights from Bangladesh to two airports across the United Arab Emirates (Sharjah and Abu Dhabi) and beyond to other onward destinations like Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey, Egypt, Italy, Poland, Greece, Russia, Austria, Azerbaijan and many more with fares starting from Tk 13,486 one way.

This early bird offer is available for booking from September 29 to October 12, 2025, with travel dates spanning from February 17 to October 24, 2026.

The Tk13,486 ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Chittagong and Dhaka into Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, and beyond.

Operating over 200 routes from its five strategic hubs located in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.

Committed to providing passengers with comfort, reliability, and unbeatable value, Air Arabia is an award-winning airline dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

For further information and to book your next trip, visit www.airarabia.com

