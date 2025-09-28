Sunday, September 28, 2025

Durga Puja begins with Maha Shashti Sunday

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs released a greeting video for the Hindu community

File image of a devotee during Durga Puja at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 12:01 AM

With the arrival of autumn, the main rituals of Sharadiya Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, commences on Sunday with Maha Shashti.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs released a greeting video for the community. The ministry is also organizing the 'Sharadiya Cultural Festival 2025' in collaboration with the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

This initiative follows similar efforts by the government during Eid and Buddha Purnima, reflecting its post-2024 cultural policy aimed at promoting an inclusive Bangladesh. Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus issued a special message to greet the Hindu community on the eve of the day.

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Shilpakala AcademyDurga PujaMinistry of Cultural Affairs
