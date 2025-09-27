Saturday, September 27, 2025

Sk Bashir: Tourism in Bangladesh to be safe, affordable

The government is focusing on developing affordable and safe new tourism destinations, he says

File image of Sk Bashir Uddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 07:31 PM

Commerce and Tourism Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Saturday said the interim government is working to make tourism in Bangladesh safer, more enjoyable and affordable.

He made the comment after inaugurating a colourful rally in front of the Tourism Building at Agargaon in Dhaka, marking World Tourism Day 2025.

The rally, which began at 9:30am, was organized under the theme “Tourism and sustainable development”. Officials from the tourism sector and representatives of various organizations across the country participated, raising slogans highlighting different demands for the industry.

Bashir Uddin said the government is prioritizing the development of new tourism destinations at affordable costs while ensuring safety and enjoyment for travellers.

“We are developing new tourist sites at reasonable prices, making the best use of available resources. Codes of conduct are being introduced at tourist spots to ensure visitors’ rights and safety,” he said.

The adviser stressed that while tourism carries significant economic value, financial considerations should not overshadow ethical standards.

“Economy matters, but it is secondary here. What matters most is that tourists should never be deceived. We will all work together to ensure that,” he added.

Later, he joined a discussion session organized as part of the day’s programs, where speakers placed various demands before him, with particular emphasis on strengthening safety measures for tourists.

TourismSk Bashir Uddin
