Speakers stress empowering persons with disabilities through care, self-reliance

GBSS and the government are working together to empower persons with disabilities and make their families self-reliant through training, support, and small business grants

Md Saidur Rahman Khan, DG of the Department of Social Services, speaks at the CPDRI workshop organized by GBSS in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 12:33 PM

Speakers at the workshop underlined that realising the rights of persons with disabilities means providing care as well as creating opportunities for them and their families to be self-reliant.

Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services, said at a workshop that ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities means not just care but also making them and their families self-reliant and that joint initiatives with the government are essential.

“Ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities is not only about care; it also means making them and their families self-reliant. Alongside the government, joint initiatives like this project are essential,” he said.

The workshop was organized by Gram Bikash Shohayak Sangstha (GBSS) under the Enhance Capacity and Reduce Poverty of Persons with Disabilities to Reduce Inequality (CPDRI) project at the Women’s Voluntary Association (WVA) auditorium in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

From May to September this year, GBSS has been implementing the CPDRI project in Mohammadpur and Maniknagar with the support of the Korea Disabled Development Institute.

Participants at the CPDRI workshop organized by GBSS in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

A total of 200 families of persons with disabilities—80% of them women—have been identified under the project baseline.

Before its launch, poor hygiene practices, lack of reproductive health awareness, and limited income opportunities kept many of these families marginalized.

To address these challenges, GBSS arranged confidence-building and hygiene training, reproductive health sessions, self-help group formation, information kiosks, business management and tailoring training, hygiene kit distribution, and courtyard meetings.

So far, 54 families, mostly headed by women with disabilities, have received one-time grants to start small businesses, including vegetable vending, tailoring, autorickshaw driving, and retail trading. These opportunities have given them renewed self-reliance and confidence.

The event was presided over by GBSS Chairperson Sajeda Banu. Executive Director Masuda Faruk Ratna delivered the welcome remarks and Head of Program Mehedi Hasan Kingshuk presented the project activities through a PowerPoint presentation.

Sweed Bangladesh Secretary Mahbubul Munir said: “Based on our 30 years of experience working with persons with disabilities, we believe such initiatives can play a vital role in building a discrimination-free Bangladesh.”

Representatives of various development organizations highlighted that the project is timely and crucial for ensuring sustainable social change.

Speakers stressed the importance of employment, inclusive education, healthcare, and policy-level advocacy to break the cycle of marginalization.

At the conclusion, GBSS Chairperson Sajeda Banu thanked all participants and said: “Together, we pledge to work for the empowerment of persons with disabilities and help them live healthy, dignified lives.”

Topics:

Persons with disability
